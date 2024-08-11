Previous
Find the Bug by farmreporter
The photo-bomber is on the top flower. I wish I had seen him in the field rather than after I uploaded the pic.
I could have done a macro of him had I realized he was there!
Another close-up rather than macro.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Wendy

