52 Week Challenge – Product Photography by farmreporter
52 Week Challenge – Product Photography

Choose any product and take a photo worthy of being in a magazine is what it said.

Hubby and I renewed our vows on July 28th. There was just the judge and his secretary the first time we were married. No family, no friends, and no wedding ring. We sealed the deal with a handshake … ‘With this handshake I thee wed’. (that is the truth!!)

Anyway – I got a ring this time.

I saw this idea online and thought it would be easy to replicate. It wasn’t … and I did not get nearly as good a result as it was. But it was fun doing anyway!
Wendy

amyK ace
I think it looks great! Gorgeous ring too!
August 30th, 2024  
