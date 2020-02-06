Previous
Next
It's Snowing Again! by farmreporter
218 / 365

It's Snowing Again!

There are so many curves and angles in the face of dogs - or any animal. Definitely fits the Forms in Nature, especially with snow on the snout!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise