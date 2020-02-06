Sign up
Previous
Next
218 / 365
It's Snowing Again!
There are so many curves and angles in the face of dogs - or any animal. Definitely fits the Forms in Nature, especially with snow on the snout!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
218
1592
219
1593
220
396
221
222
Views
0
Themes and Challenges
NIKON D7200
9th February 2020 2:55pm
snow
,
dog
,
nose
,
eye
,
for2020
