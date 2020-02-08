Previous
Weeds in the Snow by farmreporter
Weeds in the Snow

It is so easy to take a photo of any grass, weed, or vegetation when it is sticking through the snow.
I find it looks like a pencil drawing on a clean piece of paper. So easy-peasy!!
8th February 2020

Wendy

farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
