225 / 365
Driveshed in Black and White
For this year's Flash of Red challenge in which I am getting significantly further behind in. So ... while you have seen this many times before, it does fill a day in my calendar!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2338
photos
154
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th February 2020 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
driveshed
,
for2020
Jacqueline
ace
I love this Wendy, I wish I had such interesting sheds to photograph!
February 22nd, 2020
