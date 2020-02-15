Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
227 / 365
Gas Station Are Not What They Used To Be
I remember when gas stations were utilitarian square buildings hugging busy corners. They were lucky if they had a window, and that window was always so dirty and greasy you could not see out of it.
Times have changed!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2350
photos
154
followers
120
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Latest from all albums
228
403
404
405
1596
406
1597
1598
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd February 2020 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
gas station
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close