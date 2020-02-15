Previous
Gas Station Are Not What They Used To Be
Gas Station Are Not What They Used To Be

I remember when gas stations were utilitarian square buildings hugging busy corners. They were lucky if they had a window, and that window was always so dirty and greasy you could not see out of it.
Times have changed!
15th February 2020

Wendy

@farmreporter
