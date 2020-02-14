Previous
Red Telephone Booth by farmreporter
219 / 365

Red Telephone Booth

I have been to the Williamstown Fairgrounds in summer a ton of times but have never noticed this telephone booth before.
It was not until it was the only bright spot of colour in a white scene that I noticed it.
For the Flash of Red challenge.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot
February 16th, 2020  
