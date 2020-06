Eye See You

I actually saw this Leopard frog before I saw the toad in yesterday's photo. This guy was far more eager to get away from me, and finally hopped into a space between two rocks and there he stayed.

I was unable to get a clear shot of all of him, but am happy with this shot of him glaring at me.

I was especially pleased to see him because they are relatively rare now and they are voracious hunters of bugs.