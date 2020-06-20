Previous
Ant Flower by farmreporter
259 / 365

Ant Flower

The peony's has been commonly known as the Ant Flower in the past. It is the ant that prevents many people from putting this gorgeous flower in bouquets because they do not like ants running around on the table!
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Wendy

Kaylynn
Another interesting fact- nice close up
June 21st, 2020  
