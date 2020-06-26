Sign up
265 / 365
The Size of a Grain of Grass
This girl was tiny! I was so pleased to have seen her at all balanced on the head of a timothy stalk.
So glad for the 30 Days Wild challenge because I am taking the time to see all the intricacies of nature.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2577
photos
150
followers
123
following
Tags
moth
,
30dayswild2020
