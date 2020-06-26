Previous
Next
The Size of a Grain of Grass by farmreporter
265 / 365

The Size of a Grain of Grass

This girl was tiny! I was so pleased to have seen her at all balanced on the head of a timothy stalk.
So glad for the 30 Days Wild challenge because I am taking the time to see all the intricacies of nature.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise