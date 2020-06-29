Sign up
Previous
Next
268 / 365
Grasshopper in the Garden
This guy was staying so still that I could have tried to do a focus stack on him! I never even thought of that until it was too late!
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
73% complete
Views
2
Themes and Challenges
NIKON D7200
29th June 2020 2:50pm
green
,
macro
,
grasshopper
,
30dayswild-2020
