Cleaning His Nails

Hubby patiently sat for me by the window while I experimented with lighting and shadows.

I managed to get the effect I wanted which was one side of his face high lighted and the other in shadows. I do not have a studio set up, unfortunately, but I did make do with the window.

I am so glad that this week's Flash of Red is all about portraits - I am going to enjoy experimenting!

By the way, he does actually clean his nails with his knife.