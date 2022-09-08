Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
348 / 365
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 8
Hubby said: "So many different shades of green!" when he saw this photo.
I probably could have adjusted the exposure a tad in post but I am pretty pleased with the texture of this shot.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3334
photos
145
followers
102
following
95% complete
View this month »
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Latest from all albums
590
2176
346
2177
2178
347
2179
348
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
8th September 2022 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
tomatoes
,
nf-sooc-2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close