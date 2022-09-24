Sign up
Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 24
Annie
@annied
asked me to do a Nifty Fifty SOOC shot of an ordinary household object for this week's get pushed challenge so I chose our bathroom sink tap.
Fairly ordinary - and besides - I have already subjected everyone to a shot of my toilet!
24th September 2022
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
