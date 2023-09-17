At Bar U Ranch

April @aecasey challenged me to fill the frame for this week's get pushed challenge.
So - I focused in on the horse heads at the Chore Horse Competition at the Bar U Ranch today.
I just could not decide which one I liked better between the two shots so you are getting both!
April - this shot does fill the frame but it was a terrible shot with over saturated colours in my opinion.
So, this shot is ETSOOI'ed to death! But, I kinda like the effect ...
as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.