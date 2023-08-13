Previous
Prince in Flowers by farmreporter
365 / 365

Prince in Flowers

April @aecasey challenged me to do some in camera double / multiple exposure.
While I have done it in the past, I had forgotten how to do it so this was a great repeat challenge.
I don't think I will forget how to do it again!!
This is actually four shots (three shots of daisies with the fourth of Prince in the middle)
He was so patient with me doing this over and over and over until I got him in the middle of the flowers!!
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
100% complete

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@aecasey
Thank you for re-acquainting me to this particular setting on my camera, April!
This shot was a fun one to get the daisies in the proper position around Prince. It took many tries!
August 14th, 2023  
