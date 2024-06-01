Previous
Peeping Groundhog by fayefaye
Photo 2887

Peeping Groundhog

This ground came to my window ... stood up and looked at me. It was very strange but l guess it was nice of him to drop by to say Hi... lol
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Annie D ace
How delightful 😊
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a cute pic!
June 2nd, 2024  
