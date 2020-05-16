Riverside Bungalow

My walk yesterday following the riverbank involved passing through the garden of this bungalow at Rawcliffe Landing some 3.5 miles north of York.



Some years ago there was an elderly man who lived here who enjoyed waving to walkers as they passed through, but later a younger man moved in there.



He was not happy about walkers. He erected a fence close to the river leaving a very narrow uneven and difficult strip for walkers to walk along. Soon, part was eroded by the river and the route was temporarily closed while the council sorted out the problem with the owner.



Now he has moved and the bungalow is unoccupied. The fence has been removed and access for walkers restored. We are very fortunate to have strong laws to protect the rights of walkers, and the path has survived. It is certainly an old path, much older than the bungalow and it's garden.



Ian