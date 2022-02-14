Previous
Lake in Rowntree Park, York (2) by fishers
Lake in Rowntree Park, York (2)

Yesterday's shot showed the southern part of the lake in Rowntree Park, today this shot shows the northern part of the lake, looking north from the bridge over it.

As you can see there are quite a few birds on the lake - Canada geese, mallards, coots and moorhens being the most common.

Some time ago, the long narrow shape of the lake set me wondering. To the south of the park there are other places where there are long shallow dips in the ground. Could this perhaps be an earlier course of the River Ouse that at some point was abandoned when the current course became established? The current river course runs parallel and slightly to the east of the lake.

Photo Details

