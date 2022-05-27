Thirsk Market Place

Katharine and I had a trip on the bus up to Thirsk today, and as well as a look around the town centre we had a lovely walk beside Cod Beck. Before catching the bus back to York we went into St Mary's Church where there is a massive collage banner showing features of the town and it's surroundings.
I took a number of photos of elements of the collage, but I was particularly impressed by this part of the collage showing the Market Place, with it's impressive clock tower. The most striking difference to reality was the absence of any traffic. There was a lot of traffic in the real square today, far more than normal, so I'm assuming that for some reason traffic was being diverted through the town centre.
The clock tower appeared in our project in November when it had been decorated by the Thirsk yarnbombers for Remembrance, though that shot was taken from a different direction to this view - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-11-12