This shot takes us right back to the start of our project. Our first post as a family was on 6th March 2013. Our second, taken by Katharine, was of miniature daffodils close to the Museum Street entrance to the Museum Gardens, and here they are again, taken by me at the start of this month.The difference this year is that there are lots of daffodils in flower around the city. When Katharine took her shot they were the first daffodils that she had seen in flower.If you want to look back and see that early post, this is the link - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2013-03-07 Ian