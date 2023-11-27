Aslan the Lion

The Homestead Park has become well known locally for its displays of wicker figures following particular themes. The latest display is based on the CS Lewis book 'The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe', and this shot shows Aslan the Lion.



Aslan is depicted as a talking lion and is described as the King of Beasts, the son of the Emperor-Over-the-Sea, and the King above all High Kings in Narnia. The word aslan means 'lion' in Turkish.



This photo was taken by Katharine. We both took quite a few shots of this latest display.



Ian