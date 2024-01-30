Second World War - Fighter Aircraft

My visit to Elvington Air Museum continues, and today we have an interesting comparison of fighter aircraft from the Second World War, with a British Spitfire at the top, and a German Messerschmitt BF 109G-6 below. Both are replicas.



I'm not going to comment on their technical details or their relative merits when fighting, but on a couple of interesting links between the two.



The first link was that the crankshafts for the early Merlin engines which powered the Spitfire were actually made on a German machine.



The second was that the first Messerschmitt BF 109 aircraft were fitted with Rolls Royce Kestral engines, before changing to Junkers Jumo enginee as the war approached. After the war some Messerschmitt ME 109 aircraft built in Spain were fitted with Rolls Royce Merlin engines.



If nothing else this suggests we are likely to achieve far more if countries cooperate than if we compete.



Ian