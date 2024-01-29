Cayley Glider (replica)

Elvington Air Museum is located to the south-east of York, on the outskirts of the village of Elvington.



The Museum is on the site of the former Bomber Command Station RAF Elvington. This station was typical of the many which were dotted around Britain during World War Two. Over 30 airfields were in operation within the York area alone.



RAF Elvington was originally a grass airfield but in 1942 it was completely rebuilt with the addition of three hardened runways. It was re-opened in October that year with the arrival of 77 Squadron and their new four-engine Handley Page Halifax heavy bombers.



Since the site became a museum in 1983, an impressive range of aircraft and other artefacts have been collected. Though primarily military aircraft on display, the collection includes manned flight from the earliest days.



This shot shows a replica of a Cayley Glider, and the following notes from the Air Museum website tell its history: "Sir George Cayley (1773-1857) was first to design an aerofoil and one of his flying machines made the world’s first manned heavier-than-air flight at Brompton Dale, near Scarborough, in 1849. This was more than 54 years before the Wright brothers made the first powered flight from Kitty Hawk Sands in the USA on 17 December 1903. Another machine, which Cayley called a ‘governable parachute’, was flown in 1853 at Brompton Dale, carrying Sir George’s coachman, who on coming back to earth said, 'I wish to give notice, I was hired to drive not to fly'.



The Museum’s replica, based on the ‘governable parachute’, was built in 1974 for a television programme about the life of Sir George Cayley. The glider was towed into the air at Brompton Dale by a car with test pilot, Derek Piggott, at the controls.



The glider was on display in the Manchester Museum of Science and Industry until 1998 when it was transported to Elvington, only 25 miles from Brompton Dale. After renovation by a Museum member, the Cayley Glider was officially unveiled and placed on display at a ceremony attended by descendants of Sir George Cayley."



Ian