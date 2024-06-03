Candelabra Primrose

This shot was taken yesterday on a walk to the Homestead Park in York. It was a lovely day with sunshine, so we spent quite a bit of our time sitting and enjoying the warm weather. I love to see these attractive flowers at this time of year, although they are a bit of a challenge to get a photo, since they grow in a quite shady area.



Candelabra Primroses, also known as Candelabra Primulas or Bog Garden Primulas, are a group of primrose species known for their layered or tiered whorls of flowers that give them a candelabra-like appearance. These plants are native to damp areas in China or Japan. They are hardy and long lived, and are happiest in bog gardens, near ponds and streams, and grow well in damp, shady borders.



This example is growing beside the stream that flows into the pond at the Homestead Park in York, beside a yellow variant of the same plant, and at the moment are providing a lovely colourful display in this shady area.



Ian