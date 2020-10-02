Sign up
Photo 450
Nuthatch 2
Take Off! The nuthatch selected the seed of his choice and then booked it out of there.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2430
photos
61
followers
45
following
Tags
feeder
,
nuthatch
,
takeoff
tony gig
Lovely capture.
October 2nd, 2020
