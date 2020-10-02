Previous
Nuthatch 2 by gardencat
Nuthatch 2

Take Off! The nuthatch selected the seed of his choice and then booked it out of there.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
tony gig
Lovely capture.
October 2nd, 2020  
