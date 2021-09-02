Previous
Sprinkler Rainbow by gardencat
Photo 483

Sprinkler Rainbow

I'm trying to become better at noticing, and appreciating, those little, close to home, gifts of nature.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Joanne Diochon

Krista Marson ace
this picture makes me happy
September 2nd, 2021  
