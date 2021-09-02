Sign up
Photo 483
Sprinkler Rainbow
I'm trying to become better at noticing, and appreciating, those little, close to home, gifts of nature.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
29th August 2021 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
rainbow
Krista Marson
ace
this picture makes me happy
September 2nd, 2021
