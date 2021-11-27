Sign up
Photo 502
Collage Time
Here's my last minute attempt to put together a collage for the MFPIAC challenge. I'm not sure if it totally fits the 'shapes' theme but I've tried.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
photos
mfpiac107
