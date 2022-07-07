Sign up
Photo 571
Swimming in Reflections
Reeds and grasses, reflected in the water, distorted by ripples, gives the pond an almost impressionistic looking background for the duck swimming there..
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
571
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th July 2022 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
duck
,
pond
,
reeds
,
ndao5
,
make-30-2022
