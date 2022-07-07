Previous
Swimming in Reflections by gardencat
Photo 571

Swimming in Reflections

Reeds and grasses, reflected in the water, distorted by ripples, gives the pond an almost impressionistic looking background for the duck swimming there..
7th July 2022

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

