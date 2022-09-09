Previous
Chickory Flowers Beside the Trail by gardencat
Photo 590

Chickory Flowers Beside the Trail

I had another take of this that was less exposed but, somehow, I preferred the more etherial look of this one.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Joanne Diochon

Corinne C ace
A lovely capture
September 10th, 2022  
