Clouds Roll In by gardencat
Photo 609

Clouds Roll In

Overlooking Glenn Abbey golf course. The day started sunny, then the clouds rolled in but, amazingly, they blew right through again and we escaped any rain.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
amyK ace
Gorgeous fall color
October 9th, 2022  
