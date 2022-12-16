Failure

Last week, for the first time ever, I saw a red fox in my back yard. My camera was right beside me but had no memory card in it and I cursed myself for missing the opportunity. The next afternoon, right around the same time, I saw the fox again. This time the camera had a memory card and the right lens, but it was in another room. By the time I grabbed it and got back, this was all I was able to capture, as the white poof on the end of his tail disappeared over the fence.

Every chance I've had since then, I've made sure that my camera was nearby and fully ready to go but I haven't seen him since. :( and I'm still kicking myself.