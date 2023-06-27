Previous
Clematis Centre Colour by gardencat
Photo 654

Clematis Centre Colour

The same flower as in my earlier post today but this time the colour version.
BW version here: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2023-06-27
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
179% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the colours are gorgeous
June 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely!
June 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful details and color.
June 27th, 2023  
