Happiness is a Sweet Fragrance by gardenfolk
Photo 1242

Happiness is a Sweet Fragrance

To be overcome
by the fragrance
of flowers is a
delectable form
of defeat.
...Beverly Nichols

I have a fence full of night blooming (star) jasmine near my bedroom window. In the evening when we turn on the whole house fan, its delicate scent comes through my window.

https://www.epicgardening.com/star-jasmine/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trachelospermum_jasminoides
26th May 2020 26th May 20

