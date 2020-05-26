Sign up
Photo 1242
Happiness is a Sweet Fragrance
To be overcome
by the fragrance
of flowers is a
delectable form
of defeat.
...Beverly Nichols
I have a fence full of night blooming (star) jasmine near my bedroom window. In the evening when we turn on the whole house fan, its delicate scent comes through my window.
https://www.epicgardening.com/star-jasmine/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trachelospermum_jasminoides
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
happiness
,
star-jasmine
,
tiny-white-blossoms
