The Official Drink of Catalina Island by gardenfolk
The Official Drink of Catalina Island

Drink for you know
not whence you came,
nor why.
Drink for you know
not why you go,
nor where.
...Edward Fitzgerald

Buffalo Milk is the official drink of Catalina Island. It was created by a bartender at Harbor Reef in Two Harbors. It contains New Amsterdam Vodka, Kahlua, Creme de Banana, Creme de Cacao, milk with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg. It is delicious!

When I found the recipe, I told my husband we could make it at home with "regular" milk. I actually thought they used buffalo milk since there are bison on Catalina...silly me! I think I need another, please!

Recipe below:

https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/blog/post/buffalo-milk-the-official-drink-of-catalina-island/

https://chilledmagazine.com/buffalo-milk-santa-catalina-island
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
