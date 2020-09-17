Drink for you know
not whence you came,
nor why.
Drink for you know
not why you go,
nor where.
...Edward Fitzgerald
Buffalo Milk is the official drink of Catalina Island. It was created by a bartender at Harbor Reef in Two Harbors. It contains New Amsterdam Vodka, Kahlua, Creme de Banana, Creme de Cacao, milk with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg. It is delicious!
When I found the recipe, I told my husband we could make it at home with "regular" milk. I actually thought they used buffalo milk since there are bison on Catalina...silly me! I think I need another, please!