Drink for you knownot whence you came,nor why.Drink for you knownot why you go,nor where....Edward FitzgeraldBuffalo Milk is the official drink of Catalina Island. It was created by a bartender at Harbor Reef in Two Harbors. It contains New Amsterdam Vodka, Kahlua, Creme de Banana, Creme de Cacao, milk with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg. It is delicious!When I found the recipe, I told my husband we could make it at home with "regular" milk. I actually thought they used buffalo milk since there are bison on Catalina...silly me! I think I need another, please!Recipe below: