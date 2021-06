Only Those They Have Chosen

A cat does not want all the world

to love them.

Only those they have chosen

to love.

...Author Unknown



I think Peanut Butter has chosen me. But, he has a family. And Katniss still feels jealous/threatened, though Peanut Butter is a very sweet boy and just wants to get along.



Peanut seems to be at our home/backyard more than his own. He naps at the back door. He jumps over the fence as soon as he hears us in the yard. Peanut Butter also likes playing tag with Sophie Belle too.