Photo 1666
Looking On the Bright Side
No one ever went blind
looking on the bright side.
...Author Unknown
On Catalina, I saw tropical hibiscus in different colors...red, pink, orange, yellow and white. Hibiscus reminds me of Hawaii.
Yellow is for you, Sandy
@yogiw
https://www.bhg.com/gardening/plant-dictionary/shrub/hibiscus/
https://www.gardeningwithcharlie.com/grow-tropical-hibiscus/
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1667
photos
209
followers
95
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2021 7:32pm
Tags
yellow
tropical
hibiscus
catalina
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2021
