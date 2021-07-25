Previous
Next
Looking On the Bright Side by gardenfolk
Photo 1666

Looking On the Bright Side

No one ever went blind
looking on the bright side.
...Author Unknown

On Catalina, I saw tropical hibiscus in different colors...red, pink, orange, yellow and white. Hibiscus reminds me of Hawaii.

Yellow is for you, Sandy @yogiw

https://www.bhg.com/gardening/plant-dictionary/shrub/hibiscus/

https://www.gardeningwithcharlie.com/grow-tropical-hibiscus/
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise