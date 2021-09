Dear Weatherman

Dear Weatherman:

When I said

I'd like to see 105

I meant my weight.

...Anonymous



It has been stinking hot this week! Over 100 degrees every day. And today, it was 106 degrees. It felt like an inferno outside.



Our trees were starting to transition into fall with cool overnight temperatures last week. We have leaves beginning to turn and drop. Hoping this will be the final heat wave. I am ready for fall...warm days (not hot) and cold nights.