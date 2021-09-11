Sign up
We Remember
A day of remembrance
for those that lost their lives
and for all of those
who gave their lives.
We remember.
...Author Unknown
Twenty years ago and "No day shall erase you from the memory of time".
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2017-09-11
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-09-11
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2019-09-11
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2020-09-11
11th September 2021
Tags
b&w
,
history
,
9-11
,
twin-towers
,
twenty-years
