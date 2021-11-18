Sign up
Photo 1782
Changing Leaves
And all the lives
we ever lived and
all the lives to be
are full of trees and
changing leaves.
...Virginia Woolf
These leaves are from my two light pink crepe myrtles in the backyard. They have almost lost all their leaves. The two dark pink crepe myrtles still have all their green leaves.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
leaves
orange
soft-focus
crepe-myrtle-tree
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour
November 17th, 2021
