Changing Leaves by gardenfolk
Photo 1782

Changing Leaves

And all the lives
we ever lived and
all the lives to be
are full of trees and
changing leaves.
...Virginia Woolf

These leaves are from my two light pink crepe myrtles in the backyard. They have almost lost all their leaves. The two dark pink crepe myrtles still have all their green leaves.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour
November 17th, 2021  
