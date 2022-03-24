Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1909
When the Sun Shines Hot
It was one of those
March days
when the sun shines hot
and the wind blows cold-
when it is summer in the light
and winter in the shade.
...Charles Dickens
This is one of my neighbor's beautiful trees in her front yard. It might be a Japanese Flowering Crab Apple. Nice on Black.
Spring has sprung and we may be going into an early summer as it has already been over 80 degrees! Let's hope is cools back down and we get some rain.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1909
photos
212
followers
103
following
523% complete
View this month »
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2022 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
vibrant
,
crab-apple
,
flowering-tree
Joan Robillard
ace
Winter is trying to maintain a hold here in Maine. Lovely photo
March 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close