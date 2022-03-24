When the Sun Shines Hot

It was one of those

March days

when the sun shines hot

and the wind blows cold-

when it is summer in the light

and winter in the shade.

...Charles Dickens



This is one of my neighbor's beautiful trees in her front yard. It might be a Japanese Flowering Crab Apple. Nice on Black.



Spring has sprung and we may be going into an early summer as it has already been over 80 degrees! Let's hope is cools back down and we get some rain.