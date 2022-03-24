Previous
When the Sun Shines Hot by gardenfolk
Photo 1909

When the Sun Shines Hot

It was one of those
March days
when the sun shines hot
and the wind blows cold-
when it is summer in the light
and winter in the shade.
...Charles Dickens

This is one of my neighbor's beautiful trees in her front yard. It might be a Japanese Flowering Crab Apple. Nice on Black.

Spring has sprung and we may be going into an early summer as it has already been over 80 degrees! Let's hope is cools back down and we get some rain.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
Winter is trying to maintain a hold here in Maine. Lovely photo
March 24th, 2022  
