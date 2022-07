Peanut Butter

Spread love

as thick as

you would

peanut butter.



Peanut Butter got a "little sister kitten" at his house. He seems to be afraid/doesn't know what to think of the kitten so he has been hanging out even more often in our yard. I guess Peanut Butter finds Katniss to be less scary, even if she chases and hisses at him. Pretty soon we might have another visitor coming over too...