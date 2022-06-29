Previous
Next
My Soul is Full of Longing by gardenfolk
Photo 1976

My Soul is Full of Longing

My soul is full of longing
for the secret of the sea
and the heart of the great ocean
sends a thrilling pulse through me.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

I loved the colors in this puzzle besides the beach scene art by Aimee Stewart. It is a 1000 piece puzzle.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a fabulous jigsaw. I love the colours, it is so summery
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise