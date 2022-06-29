Sign up
My Soul is Full of Longing
My soul is full of longing
for the secret of the sea
and the heart of the great ocean
sends a thrilling pulse through me.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I loved the colors in this puzzle besides the beach scene art by Aimee Stewart. It is a 1000 piece puzzle.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
summer
,
puzzle
,
beach-scene
Babs
ace
What a fabulous jigsaw. I love the colours, it is so summery
July 5th, 2022
