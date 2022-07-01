Previous
Bloom by gardenfolk
Photo 1975

Bloom

Bloom
as if you want to make
the whole world beautiful.
...Debasish Mridha

These are great bloomers all summer long. I call this plant a Fortnight Lily but they have several names.
1st July 2022

