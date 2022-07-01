Sign up
Photo 1975
Bloom
Bloom
as if you want to make
the whole world beautiful.
...Debasish Mridha
These are great bloomers all summer long. I call this plant a Fortnight Lily but they have several names.
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1976
photos
212
followers
97
following
541% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th April 2022 7:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bloom
soft-focus
fortnight-lily
