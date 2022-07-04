What was important

What was importantwasn't the fireworks,it was that we weretogether this evening,together in this place,looking up into the skyat the same time....Banana YoshimotoHappy 4th of July!My middle grandson, Darren, helped me put this 500 piece puzzle together in one day.I liked this puzzle because it brought back fond memories of me growing up in a small seaside town. We had the morning pancake breakfast, picnic in the park with games, a hometown parade, then fireworks at the park, beach or over the ocean. It was a full day of red, white & blue fun!This year Jennifer Garner has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the parade, along with the past Mayor, Kevin Nealon. They will also have a flyover by a squadron of WWII fighter planes and fireworks at my old high school.