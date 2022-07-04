Previous
What Was Important by gardenfolk
Photo 1978

What Was Important

What was important
wasn't the fireworks,
it was that we were
together this evening,
together in this place,
looking up into the sky
at the same time.
...Banana Yoshimoto

Happy 4th of July!
My middle grandson, Darren, helped me put this 500 piece puzzle together in one day.

I liked this puzzle because it brought back fond memories of me growing up in a small seaside town. We had the morning pancake breakfast, picnic in the park with games, a hometown parade, then fireworks at the park, beach or over the ocean. It was a full day of red, white & blue fun!

This year Jennifer Garner has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the parade, along with the past Mayor, Kevin Nealon. They will also have a flyover by a squadron of WWII fighter planes and fireworks at my old high school.

https://palisades4th.com/

4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Babs ace
What a jolly jigsaw, perfect for the 4th July
July 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fun puzzle, Happy July 4th.
July 4th, 2022  
