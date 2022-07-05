Previous
Next
Cat's Motto by gardenfolk
Photo 1982

Cat's Motto

Cat's Motto:
No matter what
you've done wrong,
always try
to make it look
like the dog did it.
...Author Unknown

This was taken in Paros. Paros is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea...a very charming place.

5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise