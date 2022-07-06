Previous
Made Anywhere by gardenfolk
Photo 1985

A picnic is a
state of mind
and can be
made anywhere.
...Author Unknown

This is an Impossible Burger (plant based) with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, ketchup & mayo. Delish!

The jury is out. We need to do a "taste test" between the Beyond Meat Burger and the Impossible Burger.
6th July 2022

@gardenfolk
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks and sounds delish !
July 8th, 2022  
