To Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets by gardenfolk
Photo 2009

To Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets

We were made to enjoy music,
to enjoy beautiful sunsets,
to enjoy looking at the
billows of the sea.
...Desmond Tutu

I loved the swirls in the sky over the harbor...a beautiful evening. This photo is the raw image...no editing. What a lovely setting to remember.

At 5pm in Avalon, all the boats in the harbor sound their horns in unison to signal the commencement of the cocktail hour...another fun tradition.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

ace
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful colours!
July 31st, 2022  
