To Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets

We were made to enjoy music,

to enjoy beautiful sunsets,

to enjoy looking at the

billows of the sea.

...Desmond Tutu



I loved the swirls in the sky over the harbor...a beautiful evening. This photo is the raw image...no editing. What a lovely setting to remember.



At 5pm in Avalon, all the boats in the harbor sound their horns in unison to signal the commencement of the cocktail hour...another fun tradition.