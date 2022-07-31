Sign up
Photo 2009
To Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets
We were made to enjoy music,
to enjoy beautiful sunsets,
to enjoy looking at the
billows of the sea.
...Desmond Tutu
I loved the swirls in the sky over the harbor...a beautiful evening. This photo is the raw image...no editing. What a lovely setting to remember.
At 5pm in Avalon, all the boats in the harbor sound their horns in unison to signal the commencement of the cocktail hour...another fun tradition.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2009
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2022 8:12pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
pink
,
harbor
,
avalon-bay
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful colours!
July 31st, 2022
