The Sky Broke by gardenfolk
Photo 2020

The sky broke
like an egg
into full sunset
and the water
caught fire.
...Pamela Hansford Johnson

We had a gorgeous sky Monday evening. I took 35 photos, including a pano. This photo is just a small section of the wild colorful sky.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Phil Sandford ace
Stunning; just stunning
August 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous silhouettes and the perfect quote!!
August 10th, 2022  
