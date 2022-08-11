Sign up
Photo 2020
The Sky Broke
The sky broke
like an egg
into full sunset
and the water
caught fire.
...Pamela Hansford Johnson
We had a gorgeous sky Monday evening. I took 35 photos, including a pano. This photo is just a small section of the wild colorful sky.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
1
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th August 2022 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
yellow
,
sunset
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
evening
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning; just stunning
August 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous silhouettes and the perfect quote!!
August 10th, 2022
