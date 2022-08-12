Previous
From Which to Look by gardenfolk
Photo 2022

From Which to Look

Keep creating
new windows
from which to look
at your world.
...Don Shapiro

This photo was taken up at Truckee Thursday last week. There were so many pretty flowers.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Maggiemae ace
It doesn't happen instantly - needs choice of flowers and tending! Very nice!
August 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2022  
