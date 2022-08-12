Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2022
From Which to Look
Keep creating
new windows
from which to look
at your world.
...Don Shapiro
This photo was taken up at Truckee Thursday last week. There were so many pretty flowers.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2022
photos
207
followers
98
following
553% complete
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2022 5:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
planter
,
window-box
,
truckee-thursday
,
white-porch-rail
Maggiemae
ace
It doesn't happen instantly - needs choice of flowers and tending! Very nice!
August 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2022
